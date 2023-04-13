Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
4
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m²
€ 4,000,000
Fully furnished hotel in downtown Budva for sale, Montenegro.The hotel has a total area of c…
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 600,000
K4-028. Commercial space in BudvaThis unique complex for sale will be located 30 meters from…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 340,000
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,611,712
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 666,000
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 600,000
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line in Boka Kotorska Bay. Villa "Apartament SM" (class 2 *…
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
K2-006. Guest house for saleHouse with apartments for rent in Igalo. The house is located 30…
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
700 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 680,720
New hotel on the first line in Uteha, Bar Hotel features: - five-storey hotel of 6 apartme…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 2,240,396
NUM 789 The hotel is located in Budva in an area which is 500 m away from the sea and the …
Hotel 1 bathroom
Vranjestica, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
The new 4-star Bjelasica 1450, located on the mountain of the same name and next to the famo…
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map