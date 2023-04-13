Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
16 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Hotel
Seoca, Montenegro
1 680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K4-132. Hotel for sale in Seoce Hotel for sale. The price is 600,000 euros. There is a build…
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel
Boreti, Montenegro
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
K4-101. Hotel in BeciciFor sale beautiful hotel in Becici with swimming pool. The are…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/5 Floor
€ 231,795
A4-1401-1. New Complex in Becici with Sea View, two bedroomsFor sale new complex in Becici …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
386 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 51 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
The current business is two kilometers from the center of Montenegrin tourism in Becici.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 600,000
Budwan Riviera First Line . Villa for sale, located 200 meters from the sea . The villa …
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
New apart hotel with 13 rooms. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. The hotel is not f…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
14 bath
360 m²
€ 585,000
A 360 m2 mini hotel is for sale. The hotel is located in a very attractive place, in the ver…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
8 bath
200 m²
€ 750,000
In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, a stone house is sold - a mini hotel from 1813. Th…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
17 bath
795 m²
€ 900,000
House in Rafailovichi next to the sea In the small resort Rafailovichi is sold a mini-hotel …
Hotel 13 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms
1 490 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,400,000
The mini hotel is located in the spa town of Becici, known as the Golden Pearl of Monteneg…
