Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
47 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
334 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a beautiful and fully equipped Villa Hotel in the city of Becici, in the immedia…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 33 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 1400 Hotel for sale in Becici, near the tourist town of Budva. The hotel has a total are…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
795 m²
€ 835,000
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality B…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 4461 Hotel for sale in Tudorovići in a luxury closed complex 15 minutes from the cit…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel consisting of two buildings – three-story and four-story, – in Becici. The ho…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
607 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
K4-141. Hotel with restaurant and parking near the beach in BeciciFor sale a working hotel i…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
417 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
K4-142. Stone Hotel In Becici, Montenegro For sale spacious stone-built hotel in Becici, jus…
Hotel
Seoca, Montenegro
1 680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K4-132. Hotel for sale in Seoce Hotel for sale. The price is 600,000 euros. There is a build…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
K4-110. Nice hotel in BeciciFor sale hotel is 300 m2,on a plot of about 300 m2. …
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 630,000
K4-026. Mini hotel in BeciciFor sale villa with seven apartments in Becici is located on a p…
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel
Boreti, Montenegro
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
K4-101. Hotel in BeciciFor sale beautiful hotel in Becici with swimming pool. The are…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/5 Floor
€ 231,795
A4-1401-1. New Complex in Becici with Sea View, two bedroomsFor sale new complex in Becici …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
386 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 210,000
Hotel 51 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
The current business is two kilometers from the center of Montenegrin tourism in Becici.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 600,000
Budwan Riviera First Line . Villa for sale, located 200 meters from the sea . The villa …
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
New apart hotel with 13 rooms. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. The hotel is not f…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 116 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
116 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Montenegro. Becici Mini-Hotel in Becici Family Hotel is just 200m from the best beaches of B…
Hotel 9 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,150,000
Montenegro Becici Mini-Hotel 300m from the beach Small family-run hotel with a quiet place, …
Hotel
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
682 m²
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
17 bath
751 m²
Price on request
Spacious villa located just 300 meters from the sea in a quiet and beautiful area. On foot t…
Hotel 85 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
85 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
Hotel and Montis residences are located in Kolasin, the busiest mountain town of Montenegro,…
