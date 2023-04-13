Montenegro
110 properties total found
Revenue house 9 bedrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 345,000
U4-289. Urbanized Plot in Tudorovici with Sea ViewFor sale, urbanized plot of 1725m2 l…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
334 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a beautiful and fully equipped Villa Hotel in the city of Becici, in the immedia…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 2,003,200
Commercial premises in the Harmonia complex with an area of 626 m2 of free planning with a s…
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 2,200,000
Sale and long-term rental of commercial premises at the Harmonia aparthotel in Budva. Placi…
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
€ 450,000
U4-287. Urbanized plot in BeciciFor sale urbanized plot in Becici for the building . …
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
€ 1,000,000
U4-286. Urbanized Plot in BeciciFor sale urbanized plot in Becici for the building . …
Revenue house
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 710,000
Revenue house
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
1 324 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Revenue house
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Revenue house
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
700 m²
€ 1,300,000
Revenue house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Hotel 33 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 1400 Hotel for sale in Becici, near the tourist town of Budva. The hotel has a total are…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
795 m²
€ 835,000
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality B…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 4461 Hotel for sale in Tudorovići in a luxury closed complex 15 minutes from the cit…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Commercial
Milocer, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-285. Urbanized plot in KuljaceFor sale urbanized plot in Kuljace with panoramic sea view.…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel consisting of two buildings – three-story and four-story, – in Becici. The ho…
Commercial
Przno, Montenegro
€ 279,000
U4-274. Urbanised Plot In Przno.For sale panoramic urbinised plot in Przno, Podlicak. …
Commercial
Станишичи, Montenegro
€ 1,223,000
U4-265. Urbanised plot in Stanisici For sale urbanised plot with sea view in Stanisici, Budv…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,400,000
U4-502-1. Plot in BeciciPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera Montenegro The project …
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 2,800,000
U4-502-2. Plot in Becici, Budva Riviera Plot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera, Montene…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 3,500,000
U4-502. Plot in Becici, Budva RivieraPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera, Montenegro It …
