Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro

Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro
740 m²
€ 1,100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir