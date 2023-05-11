Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Bijela
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
€ 950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
€ 2,450,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
€ 950,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 800 m²
€ 3,900,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir