Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
114
Petrovac
13
Ulcinj
3
Cetinje
1
35 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Spacious apart hotel in Petrovac, just 300 meters from the sea. As part of the facility: 16 …
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Great offer! A small apart-hotel in the central place of the city of Petrovac. Completely re…
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
The house is located just a ten minute walk from the city of Petrovac on the seashore. Three…
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,000,000
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Revenue house 22 roomsin Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
22 Number of rooms 1 454 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,700,000
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
600 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
K4-149. Panoramic Part of the Hotel on the Front Line in BudvaFor sale part of the Beautiful…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,686,900
U4-264. Urbanised Plot in Budva, Mogren For sale beautiful panoramic sea view plot in Budva.…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
U4-266. Urbanised plot in Budva, GospostinaFor sale urbanised panoramic plot in Budva, Gospo…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 4,141,500
U4-263. Urbanized Plot In BudvaFor sale urbanized plot in Budva with panoramic sea view.&nbs…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U4-200. Panoramic plot in BudvaThe area of the plot is 367.46 m2. On the site there is an as…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 950,000
U4-258. Urbanistic Plot in Budva For sale urbanistic plot in Budva  Plot area 197…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva  The villa is located in…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m² 8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL ****  IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel   has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m² 4 Floor
€ 280,000
K4-040. Commercial premises for sale in a 4* hotel in TQ Plaza, BudvaFor sale a high-c…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 3,080,950
U4-225. Urbanized Plot in BudvaFor sale large urbanized plot in Budva, Montenegro. The area …
Commercialin Buljarica, Montenegro
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 635 m²
€ 2,000,000
K3-013. Hotel in Buljarica, first coastlineFive-story hotel on the first line in Buljarica (…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m² 3 Floor
€ 280,000
К4-111. High-Class Commercial PremisesHigh-class commercial premises for sale in one of the …
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,400,000
U3-149. Plot in BudvaBig plot with total area 1300 sqm for sale in Budva, Montenegro Locate…
Commercialin Buljarica, Montenegro
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
K4-150 . Beautiful Villa with Apartments in BuljaricaFor sale beautifull villa with apartmen…
Hotel 18 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 967 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,500,000
Nice and stylish hotel in Budva. Fully equipped and ready for operation since 2017. Slovenia…
Hotel 14 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 770 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,850,000
Beautiful, well-designed boutique - hotel 3 stars. The reception, restaurant and garage are …
Hotel 34 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
€ 2,500,000
Current business in the very center of Montenegrin tourism in Budva. Hotel with 14 rooms.
Hotel 12 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel in a good area of Budva. Near shops, cafes and restaurants. The sea is literally…
Hotel 6 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale house in an exclusive place in Budva, next to the Avala Hotel, the Gospostina-Budva…
Hotel 20 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 20 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
20 Number of rooms 477 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
The house is located in a quiet area of Budva, about 800 meters from the sea. Living area - …

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir