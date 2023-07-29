Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Profitable houses

Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
3
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Revenue house 9 bedrooms in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Revenue house 9 bedrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Number of floors 4
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
€ 1,200,000
Revenue house 22 rooms in Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 22
Area 1 454 m²
Number of floors 8
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
€ 3,700,000

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

commercial property
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir