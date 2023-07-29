Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Restaurants for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
U2-225. Urbanized land in the center of IgaloPermitted construction of 1700 sqm. 1400 sqm pl…
€ 650,000
Commercial real estate in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 537 m²
Two aparthotels with sea views for sale located in Becici, Budva - Montenegro.Becici beach a…
€ 1,850,000
Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 398,073
Commercial in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
Area 1 800 m²
Mini hotel for sale in the coastal village of Rafailovići near the main road and the vibrant…
€ 1,800,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 361 m²
Building with five apartment and limited sea views for sale in Ratiševina, Herceg Novi - Mon…
€ 450,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 368,000
Revenue house in Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
€ 387,126
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
U2-028. Great big plot in the resort village of DjenoviciThe plot is located in an olive gro…
€ 160,000
Commercial in Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
K3-048. Hostel in Old town of KotorFor sale a hostel in old town of Kotor. The total area i…
€ 990,000
Commercial in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici  For sale plot what located in the town of Krasic…
€ 200,000
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
U4-258. Urbanistic Plot in Budva For sale urbanistic plot in Budva  Plot area 197…
€ 950,000
Revenue house in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Area 512 m²
€ 696,628
