Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Mountain View Restaurants for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

commercial property
155
hotels
66
offices
5
apartment buildings
10
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in  Igalo, Herceg Nov…
€ 300,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 957 m²
This beautiful hotel for sale Budva is located in the Bay of Buljarica. Only 100m from the b…
€ 2,412,763
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€ 176,794
Commercial in Montenegro, Montenegro
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 98 m²
€ 54,735
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 1 670 m²
K2-020. Hotel in Savino (Herceg Novi)The hotel is located in the town of Herceg Novi, in the…
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Area 589 m²
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
€ 770,000
Commercial in Susanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Susanj, Montenegro
U3-151. Big plot at the first coastlineFor sale excellent land at the first coastline. Elec…
€ 2,174,000
Restaurant in Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
Object code - 1.20.16.9870After 7 seasons we sell / pass a successful restaurant business on…
€ 159,229
Hotel 85 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 85 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 85
Bathrooms count 85
Area 45 m²
Hotel and Montis residences are located in Kolasin, the busiest mountain town of Montenegro,…
€ 250,000
Commercial in Boljevici, Montenegro
Commercial
Boljevici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
U4-283. Spacious estate with a vineyard on the Rijeka CrnojevićaFor sale a spacious estate w…
€ 110,000
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 160 m²
€ 76,245
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel area: 400 m2 Plot area: 600m2 District: Podkoshlyun Distance to the sea: 200 metro …
€ 1,100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir