Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
28
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Restaurant
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Restaurants and cafes
Mountain View Restaurants for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
commercial property
155
hotels
66
offices
5
apartment buildings
10
Restaurant
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in Igalo, Herceg Nov…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
11
12
957 m²
This beautiful hotel for sale Budva is located in the Bay of Buljarica. Only 100m from the b…
€ 2,412,763
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
260 m²
€ 176,794
Recommend
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
98 m²
€ 54,735
Recommend
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 670 m²
K2-020. Hotel in Savino (Herceg Novi)The hotel is located in the town of Herceg Novi, in the…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
14
589 m²
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
€ 770,000
Recommend
Commercial
Susanj, Montenegro
U3-151. Big plot at the first coastlineFor sale excellent land at the first coastline. Elec…
€ 2,174,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
26 m²
Object code - 1.20.16.9870After 7 seasons we sell / pass a successful restaurant business on…
€ 159,229
Recommend
Hotel 85 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
85
85
45 m²
Hotel and Montis residences are located in Kolasin, the busiest mountain town of Montenegro,…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Boljevici, Montenegro
200 m²
U4-283. Spacious estate with a vineyard on the Rijeka CrnojevićaFor sale a spacious estate w…
€ 110,000
Recommend
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 76,245
Recommend
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel area: 400 m2 Plot area: 600m2 District: Podkoshlyun Distance to the sea: 200 metro …
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL