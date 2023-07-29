Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
28
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
Budva
4
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
9
300 m²
Object code - 2.25.17.8949 A four-story mini-hotel on the Bar Riviera is sold 300 m from the…
€ 295,000
Recommend
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
U4-291. Urbanized land for the construction of a tourist complex, BudvaFor sale three cadast…
€ 3,979,800
Recommend
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
3
К2-1001. Working Mini-Hotel in TivatWorking mini-hotel for sale in Tivat, Montenegro. Fully …
€ 840,000
Recommend
Hotel
Montenegro, Montenegro
302 m²
The object code is 1.20.17.6074 The current modern Guest House ’’Zvezda Meljine’, HerzenNovi…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel
Montenegro, Montenegro
460 m²
The code of a property - 1.28.17.7181 Is Fored Sale by hotel in Krashichakh on the first …
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 105,489
Recommend
Hotel
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
3
D3-360. Motel in CanjMotel for sale. It is located in the Canj at a distance of about 800 me…
€ 420,000
Recommend
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
610 m²
Sell a 2-storey facility in a business-ideal location. Total area is 610m2. On the ground f…
€ 1,592,292
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
400 m²
NUM 4490 Mini Hotel on Jaz 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential build…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
U2-1003. DOBROTA PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTIONPlot for sale or investment in Kotor Bay, …
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
8
146 m²
Object code - 4.25.17.10605 Two-story mini-hotel with sea view in Sutomore House Features: -…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
260 m²
NUM 594 Commercial real estate for sale in Risan, municipality of Kotor. Pizza restaura…
€ 205,000
Recommend
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro
commercial property
hotels
apartment buildings
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL