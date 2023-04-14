Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Revenue house 22 roomsin Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
22 Number of rooms 1 454 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,700,000
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
Hotel 8 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 215 m²
€ 350,000
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
Hotel 7 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 435 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath 361 m²
€ 350,000
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…

