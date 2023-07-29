Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
28
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Real estate for investment
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
commercial property
155
hotels
66
offices
5
apartment buildings
10
Investment
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 200 m²
€ 1,492,774
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
64 m²
The object code is 1.20.2.7467Quartira on the shore of the livery Boca-Kotorsky Bay. It is l…
€ 82,600
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
7
275 m²
3
4-star hotel located in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Total area with land: 597m2 Hotel area: 275…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
€ 71,480
Recommend
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.2.8794The land plot in the Uskochi district, Churevats Canyon is sol…
€ 24,880
Recommend
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
260 m²
Object code - 1.25.16.9468 The premises of a 2-storey restaurant in Bar are offered for sale…
€ 756,339
Recommend
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 870,785
Recommend
Hotel 116 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
116
600 m²
Montenegro. Becici Mini-Hotel in Becici Family Hotel is just 200m from the best beaches of B…
€ 1,333,016
Recommend
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
1/1
Commercial premises for sale in one of the most luxury and prestigious reside…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Commercial 8 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
8
146 m²
Two-storey mini-hotel with a sea view in Sutomore - two-storey house 146m2 with terraces -…
€ 160,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
9
600 m²
Montenegro Becici Mini-Hotel 300m from the beach Small family-run hotel with a quiet place, …
€ 1,032,882
Recommend
Hotel
Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL