  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Bar Municipality
  5. Bar
  6. Real estate for investment

Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 2 200 m²
€ 1,492,774
Commercial 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
The object code is 1.20.2.7467Quartira on the shore of the livery Boca-Kotorsky Bay. It is l…
€ 82,600
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel located in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Total area with land: 597m2 Hotel area: 275…
€ 1,200,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 71,480
Commercial in Montenegro, Montenegro
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.2.8794The land plot in the Uskochi district, Churevats Canyon is sol…
€ 24,880
Restaurant in Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
Object code - 1.25.16.9468 The premises of a 2-storey restaurant in Bar are offered for sale…
€ 756,339
Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
€ 870,785
Hotel 116 rooms in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 116 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 116
Area 600 m²
Montenegro. Becici Mini-Hotel in Becici Family Hotel is just 200m from the best beaches of B…
€ 1,333,016
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
  Commercial premises for sale in one of the most luxury and prestigious reside…
€ 300,000
Commercial 8 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial 8 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 146 m²
Two-storey mini-hotel with a sea view in Sutomore - two-storey house 146m2 with terraces -…
€ 160,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Montenegro Becici Mini-Hotel 300m from the beach Small family-run hotel with a quiet place, …
€ 1,032,882
Hotel in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Hotel
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€ 2,000,000
