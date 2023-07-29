Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

commercial property
155
hotels
66
offices
5
apartment buildings
10
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 15 bedrooms in Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Object code - 1.30.17.11365Offered for sale hotel in Budva for 15 apartments. The hotel is f…
€ 1,194,219
Commercial in Sutvara, Montenegro
Commercial
Sutvara, Montenegro
Area 1 845 m²
Spacious commercial space for sale situatedin Radanovici, Kotor - Montenegro.Commercial spac…
€ 2,200,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Montenegro, Montenegro
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€ 69,663
Commercial real estate in Zelenika, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
Ready-made tourism business in Zelenik, in a quiet, secluded area, near the city of Herceg N…
€ 580,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
€ 5,000,000
Revenue house in Zabljak, Montenegro
Revenue house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 370 m²
€ 368,218
Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
€ 323,434
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Area 550 m²
The code of the object is 1.30.17 8280The ethno-village on the apartment 20 is located 12 km…
€ 550,000
Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
€ 497,591
Revenue house in Montenegro, Montenegro
Revenue house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 1 114 m²
€ 2,139,643
Commercial 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
The object code is 1.20.2.7467Quartira on the shore of the livery Boca-Kotorsky Bay. It is l…
€ 82,600
Commercial in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Investment project. Urbanized area on the first shoreline in the Bar. Plot area 5065m2.…
€ 4,536,540
