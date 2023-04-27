Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Bar, Montenegro

Hotel in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 600 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 42 rooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 42 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
42 Number of rooms 1 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Hotel for sale in Budva, just 200 meters from the beach. The hotel area is 1150 m2, there is…
Hotel 10 rooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 1 600 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…
Hotel 13 rooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms 823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,450,000
On entrance to Budva and near the sea and the center of Budva - the Old city and there is…
Mir