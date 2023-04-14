Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

Hotel 5 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Great offer! A small apart-hotel in the central place of the city of Petrovac. Completely re…
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Spacious apart hotel in Petrovac, just 300 meters from the sea. As part of the facility: 16 …
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
The house is located just a ten minute walk from the city of Petrovac on the seashore. Three…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva  The villa is located in…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m² 8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL ****  IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel   has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Hotel 18 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 967 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,500,000
Nice and stylish hotel in Budva. Fully equipped and ready for operation since 2017. Slovenia…
Hotel 14 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 770 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,850,000
Beautiful, well-designed boutique - hotel 3 stars. The reception, restaurant and garage are …
Hotel 34 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
€ 2,500,000
Current business in the very center of Montenegrin tourism in Budva. Hotel with 14 rooms.
Hotel 12 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel in a good area of Budva. Near shops, cafes and restaurants. The sea is literally…
Hotel 6 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale house in an exclusive place in Budva, next to the Avala Hotel, the Gospostina-Budva…
Hotel 20 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 20 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
20 Number of rooms 477 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
The house is located in a quiet area of Budva, about 800 meters from the sea. Living area - …
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath 361 m²
€ 350,000
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…
Hotel 13 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath 600 m²
€ 550,000
[embed]https://youtu.be/9zcYqiV-TtM[/embed] For sale hotel on 1 line from the sea in the sub…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
16 bath 460 m²
€ 290,000
The hotel has 15 independent apartments and a 3-bedroom apartment Total area 460 sq.m. A…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
215 m²
€ 350,000
The three-storey villa is located in Budva, a 10-minute walk from Slavic beach of the Old To…
Hotel 10 roomsin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 1 600 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…

