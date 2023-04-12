Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,000,000
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
22 Number of rooms
1 454 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,700,000
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
600 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
K4-149. Panoramic Part of the Hotel on the Front Line in BudvaFor sale part of the Beautiful…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,686,900
U4-264. Urbanised Plot in Budva, Mogren For sale beautiful panoramic sea view plot in Budva.…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
U4-266. Urbanised plot in Budva, GospostinaFor sale urbanised panoramic plot in Budva, Gospo…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 4,141,500
U4-263. Urbanized Plot In BudvaFor sale urbanized plot in Budva with panoramic sea view.&nbs…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U4-200. Panoramic plot in BudvaThe area of the plot is 367.46 m2. On the site there is an as…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
510 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
D9-1172. Mini-hotel by the sea in Dobra VodaOperating mini-hotel for sale in Dobra Voda, nea…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 950,000
U4-258. Urbanistic Plot in Budva For sale urbanistic plot in Budva Plot area 197…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva The villa is located in…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m²
8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL **** IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
4 Floor
€ 280,000
K4-040. Commercial premises for sale in a 4* hotel in TQ Plaza, BudvaFor sale a high-c…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 3,080,950
U4-225. Urbanized Plot in BudvaFor sale large urbanized plot in Budva, Montenegro. The area …
Commercial
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 8
€ 4,000,000
D3-362. New hotel for saleNew hotel (completed in 2015) "Porto Sole", four stars. It is loc…
Commercial
Kunje, Montenegro
€ 208,000
U9-110. Urbanized Plot for sale Near the Sea, Bar, MontenegroPlot for sale in Ba…
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
3 Floor
€ 280,000
К4-111. High-Class Commercial PremisesHigh-class commercial premises for sale in one of the …
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
416 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 650,000
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…
