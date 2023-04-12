Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

58 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Bar, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Restaurant 4 bedroomsin Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Pecurice, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 14 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,000,000
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Hotelin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Revenue house 22 roomsin Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
22 Number of rooms 1 454 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,700,000
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
Hotelin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
600 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
K4-149. Panoramic Part of the Hotel on the Front Line in BudvaFor sale part of the Beautiful…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,686,900
U4-264. Urbanised Plot in Budva, Mogren For sale beautiful panoramic sea view plot in Budva.…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
U4-266. Urbanised plot in Budva, GospostinaFor sale urbanised panoramic plot in Budva, Gospo…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 4,141,500
U4-263. Urbanized Plot In BudvaFor sale urbanized plot in Budva with panoramic sea view.&nbs…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U4-200. Panoramic plot in BudvaThe area of the plot is 367.46 m2. On the site there is an as…
Hotelin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
510 m² Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
D9-1172. Mini-hotel by the sea in Dobra VodaOperating mini-hotel for sale in Dobra Voda, nea…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 950,000
U4-258. Urbanistic Plot in Budva For sale urbanistic plot in Budva  Plot area 197…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva  The villa is located in…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m² 8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL ****  IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel   has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m² 4 Floor
€ 280,000
K4-040. Commercial premises for sale in a 4* hotel in TQ Plaza, BudvaFor sale a high-c…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
€ 3,080,950
U4-225. Urbanized Plot in BudvaFor sale large urbanized plot in Budva, Montenegro. The area …
Commercialin Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 8
€ 4,000,000
D3-362. New hotel for saleNew hotel (completed in 2015) "Porto Sole", four stars. It is loc…
Commercialin Kunje, Montenegro
Commercial
Kunje, Montenegro
€ 208,000
U9-110. Urbanized Plot for sale Near the Sea, Bar, MontenegroPlot for sale  in  Ba…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
70 m² 3 Floor
€ 280,000
К4-111. High-Class Commercial PremisesHigh-class commercial premises for sale in one of the …
Hotelin Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
416 m² Number of floors 5
€ 650,000
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

