Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1
Budva
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Restaurant 4 bedroomsin Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Restaurantin Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant
Budva, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Restaurantin Komarno, Montenegro
Restaurant
Komarno, Montenegro
950 m²
€ 550,000
The code of the property - 2.27.16.1795 Fermat's on cultivation of fish. with pools of 1…

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir