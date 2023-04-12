Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Offices
Offices for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
6
Budva
3
Office
7 properties total found
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Office
Budva, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 90,000
Office 2 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 105,000
Офисное помещение в центре Будвы, 100 метров от моря. Может быть использовано и как апартам…
Office
Budva, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 520,000
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the pro…
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Luxury office in the TQ Plaza business centre, with a total area of 70 m sq. Prestigious loc…
Office
Bar, Montenegro
950 m²
€ 550,000
The object code is 2.27.16.1795Fish growing farm. with pools 1000m2 Annual yield of fish (tr…
Office
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
1 012 m²
€ 1,200,000
On a plot of 2300 sq.m. located 1) A three-storey building with an area of 668 sq.m. Ther…
