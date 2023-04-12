Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
164
Budva
114
Petrovac
13
Ulcinj
3
Sutomore
2
Cetinje
1
Stari Bar
1
13 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Revenue house 22 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
22 Number of rooms
1 454 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,700,000
A fully functional 4-star hotel on the Adriatic coast with its own beach. The hotel was bui…
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel 3 rooms
Zupci, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
92 m²
Price on request
Complex of exclusive villas and apartments with swimming pools and stunning sea view, overlo…
Commercial
Zupci, Montenegro
3 255 m²
€ 3,502
Budva, Sveti Stefan - urbanized land for the apartment complex construction Total …
Commercial
Zupci, Montenegro
2 111 m²
€ 800,000
Land area: 2,111 m2 Urban plot area: 2,111 m2 Construction index: 0.45 Gross Buil…
Hotel 11 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 318,000
A small mini-hotel in the village of Good Water of the Bar Riviera. The hotel is 400 m2, l…
Hotel 8 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
215 m²
€ 350,000
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
Hotel 14 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
A small hotel with a private pool, for sale in Sutomore. The hotel area is 480 m2, the plot…
Hotel 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
435 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath
361 m²
€ 350,000
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…
