Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1
Budva
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investmentin canj, Montenegro
Investment
canj, Montenegro
€ 450,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Investmentin Budva, Montenegro
Investment
Budva, Montenegro
€ 450,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir