Pool Hotels for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Hotel 14 roomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 480 m² Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
A small hotel with a private pool, for sale in Sutomore. The hotel area is 480 m2, the plot…
Hotel 42 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 42 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
42 Number of rooms 1 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Hotel for sale in Budva, just 200 meters from the beach. The hotel area is 1150 m2, there is…
Hotel 10 roomsin Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Kunje, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A three-story hotel with an area of 600m2 and a guest house of 35m2 is for sale. On the grou…
Hotel 10 roomsin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 1 600 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…
Hotel 13 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms 823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,450,000
On entrance to Budva and near the sea and the center of Budva - the Old city and there is…

