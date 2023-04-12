Seaview Hotels for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Montenegro
32 properties total found
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
510 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
D9-1172. Mini-hotel by the sea in Dobra VodaOperating mini-hotel for sale in Dobra Voda, nea…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva The villa is located in…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m²
8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL **** IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
416 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 650,000
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…
Hotel
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
D3-360. Motel in CanjMotel for sale. It is located in the Canj at a distance of about 800 me…
Hotel 18 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
967 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,500,000
Nice and stylish hotel in Budva. Fully equipped and ready for operation since 2017. Slovenia…
Hotel 14 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
770 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,850,000
Beautiful, well-designed boutique - hotel 3 stars. The reception, restaurant and garage are …
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
700 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 750,000
New hotel on the first line in Uteha, Bar Hotel features: - five-storey hotel of 6 apartme…
Hotel 92 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 400 m²
€ 2,600,000
Current hotel by the sea in Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
€ 2,500,000
Current business in the very center of Montenegrin tourism in Budva. Hotel with 14 rooms.
Hotel 12 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel in a good area of Budva. Near shops, cafes and restaurants. The sea is literally…
Hotel 6 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
228 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale house in an exclusive place in Budva, next to the Avala Hotel, the Gospostina-Budva…
Hotel 20 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
20 Number of rooms
477 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
The house is located in a quiet area of Budva, about 800 meters from the sea. Living area - …
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath
361 m²
€ 350,000
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath
600 m²
€ 550,000
[embed]https://youtu.be/9zcYqiV-TtM[/embed] For sale hotel on 1 line from the sea in the sub…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
16 bath
460 m²
€ 290,000
The hotel has 15 independent apartments and a 3-bedroom apartment Total area 460 sq.m. A…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
12 bath
311 m²
€ 249,000
For sale mini hotel in the area of Good Waters, Bar. The total area of the mini-hotel is 311…
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
24 bath
1 200 m²
€ 964,000
Hotel in Sutomore For sale is a mini hotel in the resort of Sutomore.It is located in a quie…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
215 m²
€ 350,000
The three-storey villa is located in Budva, a 10-minute walk from Slavic beach of the Old To…
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
744 m²
€ 790,000
The magnificent hotel in the city Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the ground floor there …
