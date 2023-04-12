Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Hotel 14 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotelin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Hotelin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel 3 roomsin Zupci, Montenegro
Hotel 3 rooms
Zupci, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 92 m²
Price on request
Complex of exclusive villas and apartments with swimming pools and stunning sea view, overlo…
Hotel 11 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 11 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 318,000
A small mini-hotel in the village of Good Water of the Bar Riviera. The hotel is 400 m2, l…
Hotel 8 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 215 m²
€ 350,000
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
Hotel 14 roomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 480 m² Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
A small hotel with a private pool, for sale in Sutomore. The hotel area is 480 m2, the plot…
Hotel 7 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 435 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
10 bath 361 m²
€ 350,000
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…

