Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Bar
64
Budva
47
Petrovac
5
Sutomore
2
Ulcinj
2
Hotel
Clear all
97 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
620 m²
€ 1,050,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
€ 375,000
Mini hotel for sale in Chan. Located just 800 meters from the spacious 1200 meter sandy bea…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€ 330,000
Property type - commercial real estate, hotel ( hotel ). Secondary market. Area - 260 squa…
Hotel 9 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
263 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
610 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
K9-1176. Complex with apartments for rent in Sutomore For sale Complex with apartments for r…
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 265,000
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
957 m²
€ 3,300,000
NUM 2051 Hotel for sale, located in Buljarica, on a hill, overlooking the entire bay Bul…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
NUM 4672 Hotel for sale in Budva, 500 meters from the city center. The hotel has an area…
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 4490 Mini Hotel on Jaz 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential build…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
Mini hotel on the base 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential building is 400 …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 2,250,000
NUM 789 The hotel is located in Budva in an area which is 500 m away from the sea and the …
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
920 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 575 Mini-hotel for sale in Budva, at 300 meters from the sea. The hotel has 10 apartme…
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 964,000
NUM 797
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
480 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 799 Hotel is located in Sutomore. 4-storey apartment hotel has a green area wi…
Hotel 37 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 4,200,000
NUM 1158 The hotel is located in the center of Budva, between two boulevards at a distance o…
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 560,000
NUM 1238 House for sale in Becici, a prestigious area of the Budva Riviera. Four-storey h…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
376 m²
€ 460,000
NUM 1966 Mini hotel in Sutomore for sale, Bar Municipality. Three-storey house with total …
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
427 m²
€ 1,000,000
NUM 760 In the beautiful resort town of Petrovac a house - mini hotel for sale with a total …
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 2191 Luxury Tourist business with a full set of documents of the Ministry of Tourism of …
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 2184 A mini hotel for sale in Bar, Uteha district. Mini hotel has 5 floors. The ar…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 760,000
NUM 2707 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Petrovac, near the town of Budva. The four-s…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 600 m²
€ 1,650,000
NUM 2404 A new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was built in 2017 for sale. Hotel with…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map