Hotels for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

97 properties total found
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
620 m²
€ 1,050,000
Hotel 11 bedroomsin canj, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
€ 375,000
Mini hotel for sale in Chan. Located just 800 meters from the spacious 1200 meter sandy bea…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€ 330,000
Property type - commercial real estate, hotel ( hotel ). Secondary market. Area - 260 squa…
Hotel 9 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 263 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Pecurice, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 610 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
K9-1176. Complex with apartments for rent in Sutomore For sale Complex with apartments for r…
Hotel 14 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 265,000
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
Hotelin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
957 m²
€ 3,300,000
NUM 2051 Hotel for sale, located in Buljarica, on a hill, overlooking the entire bay Bul…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
NUM 4672 Hotel for sale in Budva, 500 meters from the city center. The hotel has an area…
Hotelin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 4490 Mini Hotel on Jaz 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential build…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 3,500,000
Mini hotel on the base 50 meters from the sea. The area of the residential building is 400 …
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 2,250,000
NUM 789 The hotel is located in Budva in an area which is 500 m away from the sea and the …
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
920 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 575 Mini-hotel for sale in Budva, at 300 meters from the sea. The hotel has 10 apartme…
Hotel 24 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 964,000
NUM 797
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
480 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 799 Hotel is located in Sutomore. 4-storey apartment hotel has a green area wi…
Hotel 37 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 37 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 4,200,000
NUM 1158 The hotel is located in the center of Budva, between two boulevards at a distance o…
Hotel 13 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 560,000
NUM 1238 House for sale in Becici, a prestigious area of the Budva Riviera. Four-storey h…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
376 m²
€ 460,000
NUM 1966 Mini hotel in Sutomore for sale, Bar Municipality. Three-storey house with total …
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
427 m²
€ 1,000,000
NUM 760 In the beautiful resort town of Petrovac a house - mini hotel for sale with a total …
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 2191 Luxury Tourist business with a full set of documents of the Ministry of Tourism of …
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 2184 A mini hotel for sale in Bar, Uteha district. Mini hotel has 5 floors. The ar…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 760,000
NUM 2707 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Petrovac, near the town of Budva. The four-s…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 600 m²
€ 1,650,000
NUM 2404 A new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was built in 2017 for sale. Hotel with…

