Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar

Commercial real estate in Bar, Montenegro

Budva
114
Petrovac
13
Ulcinj
3
Cetinje
1
168 properties total found
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
115 m²
€ 365,000
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
620 m²
€ 1,050,000
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Commercial 1 bedroomin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 195,000
Commercial real estatein Ulcinj, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Ulcinj, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 1 800 m²
€ 1,650,000
The hotel is located in Ulcinj, Štoj district, next to the highway and near a 13-km sandy be…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Budva. It is located on the ground floor of a …
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
€ 330,000
Property type - commercial real estate, hotel ( hotel ). Secondary market. Area - 260 squa…
Commercialin Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
112 m²
€ 266,000
Spacious commercial premises in the new district of the city of Bar, 100 meters from the emb…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 9 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 263 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Mini-hotel in Budva, in a quiet area of Veli Vinogradi. The hotel area is 263 m2, the court…
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Spacious apart hotel in Petrovac, just 300 meters from the sea. As part of the facility: 16 …
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Great offer! A small apart-hotel in the central place of the city of Petrovac. Completely re…
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
The house is located just a ten minute walk from the city of Petrovac on the seashore. Three…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath 70 m²
€ 245,000
K4-153. Commercial premises in BudvaFor sale spacious commercial premises in Budva. The are…
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 90,000
On sale is a commercial premises in the center of Budva. Ideal for office space, beauty spac…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 198,000
Property for office or beauty salon on the ground floor in the elite complex Tre Canne in th…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
66 m²
€ 158,000
Several commercial premises for sale in Budva, in an attractive location. Each of the shops …
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
66 m²
€ 158,000
NUM 4914 Several business premises for sale in Budva, in an attractive location. Each of…
Hotelin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 265,000
We offer for sale a house in Budva, located in the popular part of the city - Babylonia. Thi…
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 1,350,000
Location: Budva Plot area: 1374 sq.m. Cost: 1'350000 euros Excellent investment offer in th…
Office 2 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Office 2 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 105,000
Офисное помещение в центре Будвы, 100 метров от моря. Может быть использовано и как апартам…
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
€ 550,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
399 m²
€ 420,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
168 m²
€ 302,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
897 m² Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
€ 389,000
Revenue housein Bar, Montenegro
Revenue house
Bar, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 350,000
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,000,000
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir