Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Moldova

Commercial real estate in Moldova

Chișinau
3
2 properties total found
Established business in Manoilesti, Moldova
Established business
Manoilesti, Moldova
€14,00M
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chișinau, Moldova
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chișinau, Moldova
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For long-term rent, a new, modern detached house with an area of 300 m2 = 3 floors for an em…
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir