Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
53 m²
€ 25,000
1/12 parts of the farm building and 1/6 rusisus for sale in the Oven, New g. 24. General in…

Properties features in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir