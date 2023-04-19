Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Telsiu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Viesvenu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Sakalai I, Lithuania
Commercial
Sakalai I, Lithuania
1 204 m² 1 Floor
€ 70,000
Pig farm for sale ( is currently empty ). 1,000 pigs can be stored on the farm at once. Pric…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir