Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Ukmerge
2
2 properties total found
Commercialin Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial
Ukmerge, Lithuania
86 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
SELLING PATALS DO NOT LET THE UNICIALS OF THE UKMERGY CENTER FOR YOUR NEEDS - 86.27 sqm is…
Commercialin Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial
Ukmerge, Lithuania
1 764 m² 1 Floor
€ 850,000
Building for sale - Dining room - Restaurant in Ukmerge Equipped with 1764, 09 sq.m 2 a buil…

Properties features in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir