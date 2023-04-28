Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Telsiu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Tryskiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial
Pabalve, Lithuania
1 149 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,000
Commercial premises for sale in Telšiai district. Will think for a km. The premises can be a…
Realting.com
Go