Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality

Commercial real estate in Sunsku seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Mokolai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mokolai, Lithuania
101 m² 1 Floor
€ 33,275
SECTION IN THE CITY WITH BUILDING UNICIAL IDEA GENERAL INFORMATION •Total plot area - 6.68 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir