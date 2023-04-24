Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Sirvintu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Sirvintos
1
1 property total found
Commercial in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Commercial
Sirvintos, Lithuania
34 m² 1 Floor
€ 40,000
In the boasted vicinity of the Sirvint pond, 34 sqm commercial premises with a plot of land …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir