Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Siauliu miesto savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Šiauliai
4
4 properties total found
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
80 m²
€ 31,000
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
80 m² 2 Floor
€ 89,000
IN CENTRAL CITY PARTICIPANT TO COMPATIBLE PATAL PATAL PATALS! VERY GOOD INVESTMENT! PIGS HE…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
250 m²
€ 500,000
SELLING THE COMMERCIAL- PRODUCTIONAL PATALS! EXCLUSIVE OFFER TO WHICH YOUR BUSINESS OR EXPLA…
Commercialin Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,400,000
100% rented facility Return on investment 8.8%. For sale & nbsp; Building complex Total area…

Properties features in Siauliu miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir