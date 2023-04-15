Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercialin Miriniskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
665 m² 1 Floor
€ 575,000
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSON…
Commercialin Mitkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mitkunai, Lithuania
180 m² 1 Floor
€ 105,000
180 sq.m. BUILDING 6.5 acres SKLYP __________________________________________________ - NERI…
Commercialin Karkiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m²
€ 279,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…

Mir