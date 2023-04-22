Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Ariogala
1
Raseiniai
1
Vidukle
1
5 properties total found
Commercial in Justinava, Lithuania
Commercial
Justinava, Lithuania
385 m² 1 Floor
€ 260,000
SELLING IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD, FULL - CLASS, RASE RAJ. SUJAIN SEN., WITH BIG 1.77 HA SEC…
Commercial in Paverksnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Paverksnis, Lithuania
8 081 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
SELDING SANDATER PATALP WITH 3,2519 HA LAND SECTION! STRATEGIC PATOGICAL LOCATION LOGISTICS,…
Commercial in Ariogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Ariogala, Lithuania
2 028 m² 1 Floor
€ 830,000
SELDING THE CECHO PATALPOSAL WRAY OF THE SUMMER AND WEEASE TRANSMISSION, IN THE LATER. SEPAR…
Commercial in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
1 934 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,000
BUILDING COMPLEX FOR SALE IN RACEIN, YOU WERE BIRD ----------------------------------------…
Commercial in Vidukle, Lithuania
Commercial
Vidukle, Lithuania
15 953 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Great investment opportunity just 500 m. from the highway Kaunas-Klaip trouble. A complex of…
