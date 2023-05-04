Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Raseiniai

Commercial real estate in Raseiniai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 1 934 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
Realting.com
Go