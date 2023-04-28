Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Raguva

Commercial real estate in Raguva, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Kuckai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kuckai, Lithuania
1 990 m² 1 Floor
€ 329,000
COMMERCIAL, PRODUCTION AND STORAGE PROPERING BUILDINGS FOR SALE FERMOS K., INVITES SEN., IN …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir