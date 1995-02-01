Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Radviliskis
3
Baisogala
2
5 properties total found
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
782 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
Are you planning to invest in real estate? We have an offer for you! SELDING THE PRIPALITY O…
Commercialin Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Baisogala, Lithuania
41 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,900
SELDING THE CENTRAL OF THE LIGHT PATALP IN THE RADVILIC PARTY!!! __________________________…
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
95 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
SELDING THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE RADVILIC STREATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE!!! _________________…
Commercialin Radviliskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Radviliskis, Lithuania
38 m² 1 Floor
€ 25,000
SELLING PART OF THE BUILDING IN THE RADVILICITY, MAIRONIO G. 33 PATALP CHOICE LIVING, THANK …
Commercialin Baisogala, Lithuania
Commercial
Baisogala, Lithuania
155 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000

