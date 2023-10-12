Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Lithuania
  4. Other

Commercial property for sale in Lithuania

сommercial property
302
hotels
3
investment properties
3
business for sale
3
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other in city center, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
Other in city center, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
€255,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir