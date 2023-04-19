Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Nausodzio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercialin Varkaliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Varkaliai, Lithuania
10 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 600,000
Farms with administrative building, pig slaughterhouse and autoservis are sold. The plot inc…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir