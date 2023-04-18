Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Akmenes rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Naujosios Akmenes miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Naujoji Akmene
1
1 property total found
Commercialin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Commercial
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
493 m² 1 Floor
€ 89,000
SELLING 493.15 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL PATALTS WITH EXCLUDED 0.1028 HA IN THE LIGHT N.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir