Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
849 m² 1 Floor
€ 460,000
Extensive production warehouse – for sale 849.03 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius. The premise…
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
151 m²
€ 125,000
Large administrative destinations of 151.32 square meters for sale at Industry g., New Vilni…
Commercialin Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gailiunai, Lithuania
315 m²
€ 200,000
Destination administrative facilities - sandl for sale 315.43 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius…

Properties features in Mickūnai Eldership, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir