Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Varenos rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Matuizu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Giniunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Giniunai, Lithuania
1 472 m² 1 Floor
€ 599,999
Facilities with equipment and a plot for sale, suitable for the production business of the f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir