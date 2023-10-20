Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Lithuania
  4. Luokesa eldership

Commercial real estate in Luokesa eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
Investment in city center, with basement, with central heating in Gulbine, Lithuania
Investment in city center, with basement, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Administrative and commercial premises on the street P. Zvirkos, Moletai, Lithuania For mor…
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir