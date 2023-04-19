Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Linksmakalnio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercialin Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
1 250 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,999
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
Commercialin Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
27 m² 1 Floor
€ 19,000
SELLING BUILDING In July, in the form of a fungus, Kaunas r. The cheerful speaker invites yo…
