Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Lithuania
  4. Lentvaris Eldership

Commercial real estate in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial with Local electricity in Lentvaris, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
SALE 3 PATALPOSES FOR YOUR BUSINESS IN LENTVARY, LAUK G ************************************…
€59,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir