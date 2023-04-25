Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Kretingales seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial in Darguziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darguziai, Lithuania
704 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
RETS CHANGED THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY UNICAL INVESTICIN OBJECT IN THE CARTON. CLAIR r. Provenc…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir