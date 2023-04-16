Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

Commercialin Darbenai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darbenai, Lithuania
1 376 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Building for sale - 1375.52 sq.m ( former pork) with 1.0027 ha of land. Asset information: …
Commercialin Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
1 265 m² 3 Floor
€ 299,000
ADMINISTRATION, PRODUCTION AND STORAGE BUILDING WITH EARTH FLIGHT FOR SALE OBJECT The tota…
Commercialin Kretinga, Lithuania
Commercial
Kretinga, Lithuania
6 922 m² 1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
Production-storage and mechanical shop buildings, courtyard and engineering networks The ass…

Properties features in Kretinga District Municipality, Lithuania

