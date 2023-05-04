Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial in Jure, Lithuania
Commercial
Jure, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
€ 45,000
Commercial in Mazoji Senaziske, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazoji Senaziske, Lithuania
Area 260 m²
Floor 1
€ 38,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir